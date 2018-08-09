LEGO Reveals Overwatch Team Up with Teaser Website

Here’s a partnership I didn’t see coming: LEGO and Overwatch. Turns out that’s exactly what happened, and some time soon-ish we’ll be seeing Overwatch-themed LEGO kits on store shelves. Overwatch is a popular first-person shooter game, so it’ll be interesting to see exactly what path this takes. LEGO kits are pretty much a given, but it could also include a LEGO-themed Overwatch TV show, too. There isn’t any word on when we’ll see any products, but the fact that there’s a teaser webpage now tells me it’ll likely be late this year or early 2019.

