Build your own in-game LEGO minifigure from hundreds of LEGO pieces in a new Star Wars game on Apple Arcade. Discover a secret world, now home to fellow Castaways, and build a life in this new home. Explore a new island, meet new characters, race Microfighters and even throw a dance party on the island Team up or play solo and immerse yourself in simulations, recorded by the technology of an ancient civilization, spanning moments across the Star Wars universe. Battle foes, solve puzzles, build your skills in battle arenas and learn to pilot your way through flight simulations Unearth mysteries and discover a growing threat to life on the planet.

Check It Out: Play ‘LEGO Star Wars Castaways’ Now on Apple Arcade