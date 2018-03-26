Fight for the Users with Your Own LEGO TRON: Legacy Light Cycles

The TRON light cycles were really cool in the original 1982 movie, and even cooler in 2010’s TRON: Legacy. The only way to ramp up that coolness even more is with LEGO, and that’s exactly what happened. LEGO is releasing its TRON: Legacy Light Cycle kit on March 31st for US$34.99. The kit is a fan-designed LEGO Ideas winner and includes two light cycles, Sam Flynn, Quorra and Rinzler minifigures, and even has the light cycle energy walls. You can order your kit on the LEGO website, or visit a LEGO store this Saturday.

