If you’re of a certain age it’s totally fine for you to flip out now: the LEGO Voltron kit is available on August 1st. The kit is a LEGO Ideas project so the fan designer, Len_D69, has to be pretty excited. The kit includes all five Voltron Force lions and they assemble into the full Voltron with sword and shield. The assembled kit is 15-inches tall and includes 2,321 pieces. It’s priced at US$179.99 and looks absolutely epic.

Check It Out: LEGO Voltron Kit Available August 1