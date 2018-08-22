LEGO just unveiled its Betrayal at Cloud City Master Builder Series kit that looks flat-out awesome. The kit includes 2,812 pieces and 18 mini figures such as Luke, Han, Leia, Chewbacca, C-3PO, R2-D2, Lando Calrissian, Darth Vader, and more. The set packs in the lounge and dining rooms, carbon freezing chamber, sensor balcony, interrogation room, garbage processing room, landing platform, and more. It also includes a twin-pod cloud car and Slave 1 with Boba Fett. The Betrayal at Cloud City kit costs US$349.99 and will be available on October 1st.

Check It Out: LEGO’s Star Wars Cloud City is the Bespin Lando Deserves