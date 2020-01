LAS VEGAS – LifeProof’s FLiP wallet case puts your cards and cash inside so that, when closed, the back of the iPhone remains flush. The FLiP case can even open up and act as a stand and, when open, Qi charging is possible, too. Available now from LifeProof for US$60.99.

Check It Out: CES – LifeProof FLiP iPhone Case Tucks the Wallet Inside