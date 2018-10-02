Lifesum is a diet app that gives you a diet plan, recipes, and helps you track calories. Take the test to discover which plan best suits your schedule and lifestyle. From low carb to keto diet and everything in between, it has the right plan for you and your weight loss goals. The macro tracker ensures you reach the right type of energy composition to reach your recommended intake. Scan barcodes for calories and nutrition information, or enter manually. Lifesum integrates with HealthKit, so you can export nutrition and exercise data from Lifesum to HealthKit, and import fitness data and weight and body measurements from HealthKit to Lifesum. The update for Apple Watch Series 4 includes: Even more complications on more types of watch faces means you can macro on the go; scroll-down main screen now shows individual meal ratings; and splashes of color have been added to make your progress clearer than ever.

Check It Out: Lifesum Diet App Updated for Apple Watch Series 4