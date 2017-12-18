Light L16 Unboxing Video by Pop.0

Remember the L16 by Light? This thing has 16 lenses built into the case. 16 of them! John Kheit got one, because [John Kheit], and he did an unboxing video for us. He’ll be taking pictures with this crazy puppy soon, but let’s start with the unboxing! [Correction: A Light representative contacted us to note that the L16 was made available via a “private preorder initiative,” rather than Kickstarter, as John said in the video. John was using “Kickstarter” generically. – Editor]

