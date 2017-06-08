If you’re new to Siri, or just looking to expand your repertoire with the virtual assistant, you’ll love this. Sparhandy recently published a comprehensive guide of Siri commands. Someone, basically, took a lot of time to ask Siri questions and record what worked and what didn’t. They then prepared a list of all of the valid questions and commands you can address to Siri, including inquiries about your contacts, web searches, the weather, alarms, timers, and much more. The developers of the page have even updated it recently with the latest commands related to HomeKit and Apple Music, and there’s a handy PDF that you can print or download for reference.

Check It Out: We Found a Complete List of Siri Commands