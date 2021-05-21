Livestream Recording: Ending Child Surveillance

On Thursday I joined a livestream from Fight for the Future. Parents and experts talked about the dangers of social media and how many of these companies spy on kids the same way they spy on adults. For kids it also happens in schools with tools like proctor software. With the launch of EndChildSurveillance.com, parents and privacy advocates alike want to fight back. You can watch the livestream recording below.
