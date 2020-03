Today Logitech launched its new POWERED 3-in-1 dock to wirelessly charge your AirPods, Apple Watch, and iPhone simultaneously. There’s also a POWERED Stand and POWERED Pad, so you can find the option that works best for you. You can get the Dock for US$129.99, the Pad for US$39.99, and the Stand for US$59.99.

Check It Out: Logitech Launches POWERED 3-in-1 Dock