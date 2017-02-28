Logitech BRIO, a 4K Webcam for Mac and Windows

Logitech announced BRIO earlier this month. I’ve been researching webcams for a video/podcast I’m developing with John “The Devil’s Advocate” Kheit, which led me to the Brio. It’s a 4K webcam aimed specifically at YouTubers and other vloggers, with support for multiple resolutions: 4K (Ultra HD) at 30 fps, 1080p (Full HD) at 30 or 60 fps, and 720p (HD) at 30 or 60 fps. BRIO also features a 5X digital zoom and a lightning feature Logitech calls “RightLight 3 with HDR.” On the Windows side (but not Mac), it supports Microsoft’s Windows Hello facial recognition technology. Logitech is sending me one for review, and I’ll be using on Pop.0 with John Kheit when we launch early in March. BRIO is scheduled to ship in March, and it retails for US$199/€239. It’s up on Amazon for pre-order now.

