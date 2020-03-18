Logitech has launched a new iPad case with a backlit keyboard and trackpad – just in time for iPadOS 13.4! The case fits an iPad (7th gen), iPad Air (3rd gen) and iPad Pro 10.5-inch. It also has the space to hold an Apple Pencil 1 or a Logitech Crayon. The Combo Touch also has a full row of iOS shortcut keys and kickstand that lets you set your device at any angle. It costs $149.99 and is listed as “coming soon.”

Check It Out: Logitech Combo Touch Case Brings Trackpad Capability to iPad, Air and Pro 10.5-inch