Looperverse, a Wireless Looping Stompbox for iPhone and iPad

Check out Looperverse by Retronyms, a looping solution for iOS. It’s a combination of a wireless looping stompbox that works with the Looperverse app. Ed Sheeran, KT Tunstall, Jamie Lidell, and a growing host of other artists use looping stompboxes to build songs one layer at a time, live on stage. Looperverse lets musicians do this using a $199.99 stompbox, a $9.99 companion app, and their iPhone or iPad. The app supports up to 16 tracks, has effects, does advanced waveform editing, and a lot more. The stompbox has 6 switches and low-latency Bluetooth MIDI. Music production has been a thing on iOS for years, but products like these turn iPhone and iPad into a bona fide stage solution. It’s fun to see.

