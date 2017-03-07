Check out Loopy Cases for iPhone. The short version is that they have a loop for your finger on the back. You can use the loop for more secure one-handed operation, walking around, or as a poor-man’s stand. I was turned on to Loopy Cases by a friend who’s always dropping her iPhone. She thought it was just the thing to stop dropping her device, and watching the video (below), I agree. The case has reinforced bumpers in case you drop it anyway, but it’s main purpose is to hold the loop itself. There are Loopy Cases for iPhone 6/6 Plus, iPhone 7/7 Plus, and a handful of Samsung devices if that’s your thing. They’re priced at $35, with free shipping in the U.S. for orders more than $40 ($50 for international orders).

Check It Out: Loopy Cases Have a Finger Loop on the Back