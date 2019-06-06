It is summer, and that means Love Island fever is gripping the UK. Viewers can be part of the popular reality TV show, in which contestants have to couple up to stay in the luxury villa, via its official iOS app. The official Love Island app allows users to participate in votes. These dictate who stays and who is eliminated from the show. There are also quizzes, videos and extra content, camera filters, and a merchandise shop. The app is available for free from the ios App Store.

Check It Out: Love Island Official App for iPhone