Turn Your iPad into a Second Display for Your Mac with Luna Display

Luna Display was introduced as a Kickstarter a year ago, and now it’s available for everyone. The Luna Display is a dongle that connects to your Mac via USB-C or Mini DisplayPort and turns your iPad into a wireless second display. Since it’s a hardware linkup instead of software it uses your Mac’s own graphics acceleration for improved performance. I’ve been testing one with my MacBook Pro and iPad pro for a while it’s pretty impressive. Getting a dual display setup without having to carry any extra gear when I’m travelling is awesome. You can get Luna Display at the Luna website for US$79.99.

