The folks at OSXDaily found all eight M1 iPad Pro wallpapers. Four of them are light mode and four of them are dark mode. “This time around, Apple has made sure the new wallpapers show off the new Liquid Retina XDR display in all its glory. But, if you already have an older iPad Pro, you can replicate the look with these new wallpapers, as we’ve sourced them for you in full resolution.“

Check It Out: Download the M1 iPad Pro Wallpapers Here