If you can get a device’s MAC address, you can figure out how old it is. MAC addresses are unique identifier numbers for the devices on a network, and it turns out you can use them to get an idea of the age of devices. That’s handy if you’re trying to gather more data about what’s on your network, and like every other tool, can be used for good or bad. The data is all in a freely accessible CSV file on Github.

Check It Out: Use MAC Addresses to Figure Out How Old Network Devices Are