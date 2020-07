You can now run Mac OS 8 as an app on a device running macOS, Windows, and Linux. It was built in Javascript, with the code available on GitHub. The developers behind it also promise that “thanks to an old MacWorld Demo CD from 1997” some popular games and demos, including Oregon Trail, Duke Nukem 3D, Civilization II, Alley 19 Bowling, Damage Incorporated, and Dungeons & Dragons are preinstalled.

