Pascal Leggert has posted amazing concept art for a next generation Mac Pro you’ll wish was real. It builds on the stunning industrial art in Apple’s
three and a half year-old absurdly ancient “Trash Can” Mac Pro, but makes it useful. It would offer 22 teraflops of computing power, more ports than you can shake a stick at, user-replaceable storage (four of them!) and user-replaceable GPUs, and a handle, for goodness’s sake. I’ve included a couple of his pics, but click through to see several more. This is the kind of drool-worthy hardware we’re craving from Apple right now.
Check It Out: The Mac Pro Fan Concept You’ll Wish Was Real
Starts at only $12,500 !!!
Considering me drooling. Axe the T2 ports and I’m there. I’m not sure if there’s sufficient thermal cooling but the technology is not fantasy.
This is so un Apple-like. I’ll take two 😉
Axe the old style USB connector and T2, make all T3. And sell a T3 expansion chassis with CPU, GPU and PCIe expansion options. Power^X
Yep, but don’t expect Apple to deliver it. They seem to be reducing their computer peripherals ( TB monitor, maybe Airport ).