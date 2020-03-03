You Can 3D Print This Mac Pro Wheel Stopper

A mild controversy with the Mac Pro is that the wheels don’t come with locks, which is something to keep in mind if you’re the type to put a wheeled device on your desk. My opinion is that you probably shouldn’t put any wheeled device on any surface higher than the ground. But if that’s something you want to do and you have a 3D printer, someone uploaded plans for a Mac Pro wheel stopper on Thingiverse.

