One feature of the new MacBook Pros, unveiled at the ‘Unleashed’ event on Monday, that caused a bit of stir was…a notch! For those of us living a notchless existence, help is at hand. The developers behind Hourly and Solitainment, imadethis, have a new product that adds the feature to your older device.

Check It Out: Combat MacBook Pro Notch Envy With This App