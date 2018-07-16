Informal Test Shows New MacBook Pro is Quieter

One of the features Apple is pushing for its new Touch Bar MacBook Pro is a quieter keyboard. Less clackity-clack will no doubt make a lot of people happy, but is it really quieter? TechCrunch did their own informal test with a previous generation keyboard and the new model. They recorded the results, and there is a difference between the two, but it may not be as dramatic as some were hoping for. Still, it’s quieter, and that’s something.

