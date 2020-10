Accessories-maker Twelve South has released a SuitCase for the MacBook. This rather stylish case has a thermoformed hardshell case covered by a quilted, textile exterior and a leather handle. It has room for paperwork and cables, so you can just have one bag if all you need is your laptop. The SuitCase fits a 13-inch MacBook Pro or Air ($69.99) and a 16-inch Pro ($79.99).

Check It Out: MacBook Pro SuitCase from Twelve South