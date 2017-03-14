Check out the Machine Apple Stores Use to Calibrate iPhone Screens

Motherboard published a photo of a machine Apple Stores reportedly use to calibrate iPhone screens, Touch ID sensors, and cameras. The photo was sent to Motherboard‘s Jason Koebler after he offered a photo bounty on it. He believes it’s a key part of how Apple maintains a lock on iPhone screen replacement, which is probably true. One can argue whether or not Apple should maintain that lock, but judging from the kludgy look this device has, it may be necessary. The tipster told the site he was a former Apple Genius, and he described the machine as, “not very Apple-like at all.” Check out the full piece for more information and a larger version of the image.

