This Concept Video Reimagines the macOS Desktop

German video editor Thomas Weinreich created a concept video that gets rid of the desktop metaphor on macOS. Replacing it is a user interface similar to what we get with the iPad. Windowed apps are replaced by full screen apps that can be displayed into multi-window Split Views. Like Ben Lovejoy said, it seems like maybe it could be similar to what Apple is thinking of. However, I personally don’t believe the rumors of a macOS/iOS hybrid. Additionally, this concept paradigm doesn’t make sense on Macs that don’t have touchscreens. The macOS desktop metaphor might be aged, but I think it makes sense for devices that use a mouse or trackpad. What do you think?
I think this concept is better suited to the iPad than to Macintosh. There’s too much extra work to be done sliding and dragging and sizing stuff. Seems less efficient on a machine where you have a mouse/trackpad.
But I’d have to try it out to be 100% sure. I swipe up with 3 fingers on my MacBook all the time, to find open windows so maybe it could work, but I’m not sure.
I should imagine that the team at Apple has played with a lot of these concepts already.
Oh God, always full screen apps? I saw that on Win 8. WORST IDEA EVER! Open a word document on a 27 inch screen and it’;s like getting slapped in the face with letters the size of ladybugs. Not all of us are working on a 12 inch MacBook. NO NO NO NO NO.
I don’t like it. Imagine having a real desk but you cannot use that space at all. It’s just not a good idea at all.
Please don’t reinvent the Desktop GUI. OS X is the most efficient and effective experience there is.