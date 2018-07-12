UI-UX designer Kévin Eugène created a macOS desktop concept experience. He calls it macOS Newton, but he doesn’t redesign apps, just the overall experience of the desktop. Like, not using windows for apps, but instead something called Flows. It opens apps into fullscreen mode like on iOS. Multiple apps can be summoned from a Flow Strip, a bar on top of the dock. Flows, like Shortcuts, are programmable. You can open up a Flow of multiple apps in a certain order with a click. All-in-all I think the concept is interesting, although I can’t see Apple ever wildly changing macOS like this.

Check It Out: Redesigning the macOS Desktop Concept Experience