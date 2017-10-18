macOS Sierra 10.12 Installer Download Still Available on Mac App Store

During this week’s Mac Geek Gab 679 we discussed how many people have emailed us asking for a macOS Sierra 10.12 installer download link… and no one can seem to find one. Searching the Mac App Store yields nothing and, thus far, there’s no Apple knowledgebase article with a link to it. MGG Listener “Kirk van” came to the rescue with this Mac App Store download link to the macOS Sierra 10.12.6 Installer.

  1. furbies

    Dave, is the link supposed to want to open in iTunes ?
    And also, the link is US centric ? (for those of us beyond the borders of the US, the link is of no value ?)

