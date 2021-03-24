The Macworld All Star Band has once dusted off the ol’ pipes and drums and organs and git-fiddles with a cross-country COVID-19 cover, this time Al Green’s “Take Me to the River.” Well, it’s really kind of a cross between Al Green’s original with a tiny splash of The Talking Heads thrown in, but the point is that we got a tune recorded! Dave Hamilton and Skylar Hamilton mixed it, and our good friend Wally Cherwinski took about 73 videos and stitched them into the video below. The band itself is Dave Hamilton (drums and some keys on this tune), Paul Kent (guitar), Chris Breen (keys), Chuck La Tournous (bass), Duane Straub (bass), Bob “Dr. Mac” LeVitus (guitar), and Bryan Chaffin (me, guitar), with all of us singing various bits. I miss these people, and it’s great to play music with them, even when it’s remotely like this! You can find this song on the Macworld All Star Band website, where you can find the cover we did last year of “Feelin’ Alright,” as well as on Wally’s YouTube channel.