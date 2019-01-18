It is NFL Conference Championship weekend. If you can’t wait until kick-off on Sunday, try Madden NFL Overdrive for iOS. It is a fun, fast-paced game in which you are the coach and quarterback – build your team, call plays, and execute them. There are all sorts of different leagues and tournament types players can enter. However, I enjoy Overdrive mode, which is simple 3-minute games played live against other players online. Madden NFL Overdrive can be downloaded from the App Store on both iPhone and iPad. It is free with in-app purchases available.

Check It Out: Madden NFL Overdrive Football for iOS