Maeve: An Apple Music Web Player With Customizable Themes

A few unofficial Apple Music web players popped up during the second half of 2018. Now, there is a new one in town for 2019. On Wednesday, Reddit user tatians posted that they had created Maeve. It is one of the slickest Apple Music web players I’ve seen, offering really good search functionality. Users simply log in to access their library on the web. Maeve also offers customizable themes. GitHub users can contribute to the project’s development.

