If you want the convenience of being able to charge your iPhone without distracting from your room’s decor, Ikea has just the product for you. The SJÖMÄRKE wireless charger mounts beneath your table, desk, or shelf. The charger works through any material except metal, allowing you to have an invisible charging point for your Qi-compatible device. The surface needs to be at least 5/16-inch (8mm) thick, and can be as thick as 7/8-inch (22mm). You’ll need to provide your own screws or adhesive strips, since Ikea points out “different materials require different screws”. Ikea’s SJÖMÄRKE wireless charger costs $39.99, and is expected to be availble sometime in October 2021.

Check It Out: The Magic Wireless Charger Nobody Will See