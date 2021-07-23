YouTuber Takes Apart Apple’s New MagSafe Battery Pack

YouTube channel ChargerLAB posted a video on Thursday showing the insides of Apple’s MagSafe battery pack. It shows a dual-cell battery design as well as some of the heat dissipation technology it uses. “Hello everyone, welcome back to ChargerLAB. We all know that Apple has released the MagSafe battery pack for iPhone 12 series. We bought it immediately after it began to sell. So, today, we gonna bring the teardown of this latest apple’s power bank to you.”