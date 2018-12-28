In the latest iPhone XR ad people are parkouring around a city, wearing what looks like prison uniforms. Each uniform is in a color representing the iPhone XR: black, white, coral, blue, red, and yellow. The tagline is ‘Make room for color’ and briefly promotes the iPhone XR’s Liquid Retina display. The song in the video is “Come Along” by Cosmo Sheldrake. Check it out below.
Make Room for Color in This New iPhone XR Ad
That ad is going to give people anxiety. I thought I was watching World War Z again. It didn’t make sense. People want phones that are personal to them. This was more like “a phone for the masses.”
Yum! I want!
Such a fun ad!
Due to my current situation, I’ll probably have to wait until next year, which I’m afraid too many of us are saying…