Ever dreamed of managing one of the biggest pop acts on the planet? Well, South Korean pop superstars BTS are giving you that chance in their new iOS game. In BTS World, you start leading the band from their formation in 2012. It gives fans the chance to hear each band member’s story, and conduct conversations with them in the game. The game is free to download but there are a variety of in-app purchases. Oh, and if you don’t know who BTS is, ask your daughter/granddaughter/niece/younger sister. They will know, and will probably have downloaded this game.

Check It Out: Manage Pop Superstars BTS in New iOS Game