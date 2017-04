Star Wars: The Force Awakens was great, but not everyone is happy with Luke Skywalker’s lines in the movie. The team at Bad Lip Reading fixed that in an epic way with their new video where Mark Hamill, who plays Skywalker, voices Han Solo. And if this is your first time experiencing Bad Lip Reading, I apologize for killing your entire afternoon.

