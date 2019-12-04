Translator App Mate Translate is on Sale With a New Feature

iOS translator app Mate Translate is on sale for US$4.99 (down from US$9.99) and today the developers are releasing big features to the app: A Safari extension to translate web pages (located in the share sheet). It lets you translate words, sentences, or full pages without leaving Safari, a feat that was previously only available on macOS. Another new feature is offline mode: Just download offline packs for languages you need from the language picker and you’re good to go. Packs are reasonably-sized — each of them is just around 50 MB. Please note offline translation comes without synonyms and phonetic transcription. I’m told that the app is on sale until Monday. App Store: US$4.99

