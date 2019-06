Mathpix writes: “Take a screenshot of math and paste the LaTeX into your editor, all with a single keyboard shortcut.” For macOS, Windows and Ubuntu.

Physicist Dr. Sean Carroll tweeted.

This is changing my life. Mathpix's "Snip" will let you screenshot an equation, and it will return the LaTeX code. Works passably on handwriting, and nearly flawlessly on pdf equations.https://t.co/a9TviyZHqq — Sean Carroll (@seanmcarroll) June 12, 2019

