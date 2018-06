Matt Goening gave us The Simpsons, then Futurama, and now Disenchantment. His new animated series is coming to Netflix on August 17th and it takes us back in time to a medieval fantasy world Netflix describes as “the misadventures of a hard-drinking princess, her feisty elf companion and her personal demon.” Good thing I already have a Netflix subscription because I’m in for anything Groening does.

