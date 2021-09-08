McClockface is an app that adds playful, retro clock widgets for your iPhone and iPad. If you’re a fan of those old-school flip clocks, you’ll find that option with McClockface. But there are other designs too, like an attractive 3D skeuomorphic design, and a clock that looks like a command line terminal. Version 1.2, released a month ago, adds time zones to widgets and lets you customize color schemes widget-by-widget. The developer tells me version 1.3 is just around the corner, too.

Check It Out: ‘McClockface’ Update Adds Time Zones to Home Screen Widgets