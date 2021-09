As promised, the developer of McClockface has released version 1.3. Here are the new widgets it includes: Metro Map; Not A Long Time Ago…; Sign Bunny Meme; and Going Old School. There is also now a “Frequently Asked Questions” page in Settings that addresses some of the more common questions we’ve been receiving.

