‘Meddify’ Pill Reminder Gives You Actionable Notifications

Meddify: Pill Reminder is a brand new app to help people remember to take their pills. The developer said that the main feature of the app are Actionable Notifications and talked about privacy: “The key feature of the app is Actionable Notifications. Actionable Notifications allow marking the dose as taken or missed in one tap without launching the app. I care about Privacy. It means you don’t need to create an account to use the app. The app does not use servers to store your data. And I don’t have access to your data. All your data is stored only on your current device.”

