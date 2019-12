Apple TV+ show ‘Dickinson’ is great, and well worth watching if you haven’t yet had a chance. In a new video posted over the weekend, showrunner Alena Smith, star Hailee Steinfield, and others let us meet Emily a little bit more. It gives great insight into how the show got its unique style. It also explains why they all felt it was so important to tell the story of Emily Dickinson.

Check It Out: Meet Emily Dickinson, Apple TV+’s Complicated Heroine