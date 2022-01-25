There’s a new decentralized messenger app on the market called xx messenger. Developed by cryptographic pioneer David Chaum, it claims to be resistant against quantum decryption. “The question is when, not if, quantum computers will enable governments to decode communications already collected from popular messaging apps. Messages sent from now on over any other messenger will be easily retroactively decoded and analyzed by artificial intelligence. However, xx messenger is built on the only quantum-resistant blockchain (xx network), so all of what you say in xx messenger will remain private.“

Check It Out: This Decentralized Messenger Claims to be Quantum-Resistant