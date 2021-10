As Metallica hits its 40th anniversary, members James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo sat down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe for an extended conversation. They discuss the influence of former bassist Jason Newsted and producer Bob Rock. They also explain how their rivalries with other heavy metal acts encouraged them forward.

