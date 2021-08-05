Metapho is an app that let’s you edit your photos’ metadata, and the engine has been rewritten for higher precision. It preserves Portrait-ness, HDR-ness, special color profiles, and other custom metadata tags when you adjust date or location. It also preserves JPEG/HEIC compression level by avoiding re-rendering for almost all cases. Bug fixes include: Fixes a crash that occurred when you edit an item with very distant future date; Adjusts default zoom level of the Location Edit map; Fixes an issue where GMT time zone did not applied to ExifOffset tags; Fixes a bug from the future: Location Edit did not show a place mark when the satellite map is selected.

Check It Out: Metadata Editor ‘Metapho’ Has a New EXIF Engine