From the creator of popular Shortcuts app “LaunchCuts” comes a new tool called MFC Deck. It turns your shortcuts into widgets displayed on a dynamic control deck. These widgets can display different information depending on context, just like a real widget. There are plenty of actions these widgets can do, like running multiple actions from a single NFC tag, rate limiting, triggers, and more. They live on your Apple Watch, in Siri voice responses, and in iOS 14 Home Screen widgets. MFC deck is currently open for TestFlight beta, so it’s not ready for actual release yet. If these features sound interesting then sign up today.

Check It Out: Turn Your Shortcuts Into Widgets With ‘MFC Deck’