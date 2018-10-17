It’s the 90th anniversary of Mickey Mouse, so Apple and Disney teamed up for a limited edition version of the Beats Solo 3 Wireless headphones showing off the iconic mouse. The headphones include a gray felt case with Beats and Mickey emblems, a special 90th anniversary Mickey pin, a decal, and of course Mickey is printed on the headphones, too. You can pick up the 90th anniversary Mickey Mouse Beats headphones for US$329.95.

Check It Out: Apple Celebrates Mickey Mouse’s 90 Anniversary with Limited Edition Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones