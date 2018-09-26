Microsoft demoed the Surface Hub 2 this week, and Tom Warren of The Verge posted the video (below). My initial take is a mix of “Huh?” and “Huh.” I don’t give regular, live presentations, but I can the value of a device like this for those who do. On the other hand, I can’t see the value of the bit at the end where someone wanders by, sees some data you put together, and then wants to drop that data into her own PowerPoint stack. Get your mitts off my computer, hey? And manipulating everything seemed really slow, or maybe it was just Excel that was slow, as someone commented on YouTube. All that said, I absolutely see the value of a large, touch screen device for creative work. It doesn’t look like Microsoft has made such a device that really works yet, but this is a company that usually required multiple iterations before nailing it. In any event, it’s a little over 2 minutes long. Check it out.

Check It Out: Microsoft Demos Surface Hub 2 [Video]